Will Purdue get a No. 1 seed after winning Big Ten Tournament?

The Purdue Boilermakers sneaked by Penn State in the Big Ten Championship game on Sunday afternoon to win the conference tournament. The Boilermakers had spent most of the early goings of the 2022-23 season as the No. 1 team in the nation. After struggling a bit through Big Ten play, Purdue was able to win the Big Ten tourney and are in a good position heading into March Madness. We’re going to break down if the win over PSU means Purdue will be a No. 1 seed in the tournament.

2023 Bracketology: No. 1 seeds

Chances are with the win in the Big Ten tourney that Purdue will end up being one of the four No. 1 seeds in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Purdue has arguably the best player in the nation in 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey, who was dominant over the Nittany Lions on Sunday. The Boilermakers made things way too interesting down the stretch, but that should only impact how we approach picking them in the bracket, not their seed.

The other question is whether or not Purdue will be the TOP overall seed. That appears unlikely given their record in Quad 1 games and strength of schedule. Kansas or Alabama will end up being the top overall No. 1 seed, most likely the Jayhawks given they have 17 Quad 1 wins and the second-toughest schedule in the country.