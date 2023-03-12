 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of 2023 Oscar winners as they come in Sunday evening

The 2023 Academy Awards gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 12th. We’ll be updating a full list of winners.

By DKNation Staff
Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan pose as Vanity Fair and Richard Mille host a private cocktail party honoring A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” in Los Angeles at Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills on March 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The biggest night of the year is here for the movie business. The 2023 Academy Awards will be handed out at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard and it will be quite the night. The show gets underway at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.

We’ll be tracking the full show and providing a rundown of every Oscar handed out during Sunday’s telecast. Everything Everywhere All At Once is a big favorite to take home a lot of hardware, including Best Picture. Upsets do happen, but look for the fan favorite movie to have a strong evening.

Below is a list of all the major categories and nominees. All categories except Best Picture are limited to five nominees. Best Picture can have a maximum of 10 nominees, but can also be less based on voting. We’ll bold the winners and you can also follow along with our live blog. It seems unlikely we see anything close to a repeat of last year’s situation where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, but you never know what will happen on liv TV!

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Bryan Tyree Henry — Causeway
  • Judd Hirsch — The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan — The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau — The Whale
  • Kerry Condon — The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Stephanie Hsu — Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Animated Short

  • The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Costume Design

  • Babylon — Mary Zophres
  • Black Panthers: Wakanda Forever — Ruth Carter
  • Elvis — Catherine Martin
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once — Shirley Kurata
  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris — Jenny Beavan

Best Live Action Short

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Best Original Score

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • The Fabelmans

Best Sound Editing

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way Of Water
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay

  • The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor in a Leading Role

  • Austin Butler — Elvis
  • Colin Farrell — The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser — The Whale
  • Paul Mescal — Aftersun
  • Billy Nighy — Living

Best Actress in a Leading Role

  • Cate Blanchett — Tár
  • Ana De Armas — Blonde
  • Andrea Riseborough — To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Animated Feature

  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • The Sea Beast
  • Turning Red

Best Picture

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Women Talking

Best Cinematography

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Tár

Best Director

  • Martin McDonagh — The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans
  • Todd Field — Tár
  • Ruben Ostlund — Triangle of Sadness

Best Documentary Feature

  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House Made of Splinters
  • Navalny

Best Documentary Short Subject

  • The Elephant Whisperers
  • Haulout
  • How Do You Measure a Year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gate

Best Film Editing

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best International Feature Film

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Close
  • EO
  • The Quiet Girl

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • The Whale

Best Original Song

  • “Applause” — Tell It Like A Woman
  • “Hold My Hand” — Top Gun: maverick
  • “Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • “Naatu Naatu” — RRR
  • “This is a Life” — Everything Everywhere All At Once

Production Design

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans

Visual Effects

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick

