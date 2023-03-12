Biggest snubs from 2023 NCAA Tournament

The field for the 2023 NCAA Tournament has been set and as is the case every year, there were a handful of teams who just missed the cut and got left out of the big dance. We’ll take a look at some of those teams who got snubbed below.

2023 NCAA Tournament snubs

Record: 19-14 (10-10 Big Ten)

KenPom: 35

NET: 40

The Big Ten sent eight teams to this year’s tournament and Rutgers wasn’t one of them. The Scarlet Knights seemed like a lock for the tourney in early February but ended up losing six of their last eight games in the regular season. The team was a combined 10-10 against Quad 1/2 opponents and had four Quad 3 losses on its resume. The committee ultimately decided that wasn’t good enough to warrant an at-large bid.

Rutgers is a No. 1 seed in the NIT and will host Hofstra on Tuesday.

Record: 18-15 (8-10 Big 12)

KenPom: 38

NET: 43

After Sunday’s selection show, Oklahoma State was revealed as one of the first four teams to miss the NCAA Tournament cut. The Cowboys played one of the toughest schedules in the country in the Big 12 and was hoping that would be enough to boost them into the dance. However, they won just six of 18 Quad 1 games this season and that was cited as a primary reason why OSU got left out.

Oklahoma State is a No. 1 seed in the NIT and will travel to Youngstown State on Wednesday.

Clemson

Record: 23-10 (14-6 ACC)

KenPom: 64

NET: 60

Clemson stood atop the ACC standings in late January, but now finds itself on the outside of the NCAA Tournament looking in. The Tigers went 4-5 down the stretch in conference and could only reach the ACC Tournament semifinal. Their resume ultimately proved to be not that impressive at they were just 4-4 in Quad 1 games and had a pair of bad Quad 4 losses that dragged them down.

Clemson is a No. 1 seed in the NIT and will host Morehead State on Wednesday.

Vanderbilt

Record: 20-14 (11-7 SEC)

KenPom: 80

NET: 81

Vanderbilt made a late push as a team threatening to steal a bid in the NCAA tourney. After a 10-12 start, the Commodores got hot and won eight of their last nine games in the regular season. It look like they could carry their momentum all the way to the SEC Tournament title game, but ultimately fell to Texas A&M 87-75 in the semifinals. While it finished strong, it’s mediocre run from November to January couldn’t be ignored and the committee shut the door on the ‘Dores.

Vanderbilt is a three-seed in the NIT and will host Yale.

North Carolina

Record: 20-13 (11-9 ACC)

KenPom: 47

NET: 46

North Carolina missing the NCAA Tournament had felt like a foregone conclusion for weeks, but that was finally made official on Sunday. The Tar Heels never played up to preseason expectations this year and that was best exemplified by them picking up just one Quad 1 victory for the entire year. They became the first preseason No. 1 team to miss the NCAA Tournament since the field was expanded to 64 in 1985, making them one of the biggest disappointments in recent college basketball memory.

North Carolina’s season is officially over as it publicly declined an invite to the NIT.