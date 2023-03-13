Ravens needs, players to target in 2023 NFL free agency

The Baltimore Ravens finished second in the AFC North with a 10-7 record. Quarterback Lamar Jackson played in yet another shortened season, and the injury history may have him parting ways with the Ravens. It is time to pay Lamar, and he wants a high level of fully guaranteed money, while Baltimore doesn’t want to commit to that. That is their biggest off-season question, but they still have other needs to fill.

Ravens free agency preview

Positional needs: QB, a bunch of depth, G

Quarterback is the biggest thing that the team needs to figure out. If they choose to bring back Jackson, it seems like he will be playing under the franchise tag. They could choose to tag and trade Jackson but would likely want either a quarterback or high draft capital coming back to them.

Overall, the team just needs depth throughout. They need running back, wide receiver, tight end, offensive line, middle linebacker and cornerback depth. They are fine with starters at these positions, but if they get bit by the injury bug as they did in 2022, Baltimore is going to need reliable depth. Guard is a positional need as LG Ben Powers is set to hit free agency.

Players to target

One of the more interesting scenarios involving Jackson has the Ravens tagging and trading him to the Miami Dolphins for Tua Tagovailoa and more. Another landing spot could see Jackson going to the Atlanta Falcons for the No. 8 pick and Desmond Ridder, which could be interesting. If Baltimore does unload Jackson and doesn’t get a quarterback in return, they should try and sign Jacoby Brissett and Tyler Huntley while drafting a developmental quarterback.

For the depth pieces, any of RB Jamaal Williams, RB Darrell Henderson, WR Jakobi Meyers, WR Nelson Agholor, TE Foster Moreau and TE Dan Arnold would help address offensive needs. Letting LB Denzel Perryman, LB Robert Spillane, CB Mike Hughes, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, or S Keanu Neal serve as defensive depth would definitely help improve the roster.

Powers is only 27 years old, so Baltimore investing in him in a multi-year deal wouldn't be a bad idea. The team could also look into replacing him with LG Aaron Brewer from the Tennessee Titans or LG Isaac Seumalo, coming off a Super Bowl appearance with the Philadelphia Eagles.