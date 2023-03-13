Bills needs, players to target in 2023 NFL free agency

The Buffalo Bills are trying to figure out what it is going to take to get to the Super Bowl. They won the AFC East yet again but fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional round and were unable to get back to the AFC Championship Game. They struggled with injuries in 2022 but now have to deal with some important pieces set to hit free agency, leaving some holes on the roster.

Bills free agency preview

Positional needs: RB, WR, G, S, CB

Buffalo is in an interesting spot with their running back room. Devin Singletary is hitting free agency, but James Cook showed promise, given the limited action he saw. Stefon Diggs was visibly frustrated after the season ended, and the Bills need to make an investment to try and take some focus off of Diggs. Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie are solid, but they haven’t been able to take as much of a step forward as Buffalo needs.

The Bills’ defense needs some cornerback and safety help. This is primarily due to the fact that Dane Jackson, Jordan Poyer, Jauqan Johnson and Dean Marlowe are all set to hit free agency. Free safety Micah Hyde struggled with injuries last year, so the secondary could really use a boost.

Players to target

Don’t be surprised if Buffalo uses its franchise tag on Poyer to ensure that he returns to the team on the cheap. The team could also bring back Dane Jackson on a short-term deal but could upgrade corner elsewhere. Whether or not the team brings back Jackson, they could also look at a resurging James Bradberry, Michael Jackson Sr. or Jonathan Jones.

Personally, I don’t think that they need a star-caliber running back like Saquon Barkley or Tony Pollard. Buffalo already has the talent that they could bring in a guy like Jeff Wilson Jr. or Jerick McKinnon and be fine. The Bills are rumored to be considering adding Odell Bekcham Jr. and he fits really well. Otherwise, they could go with Nelson Agholor, Darius Slayton or Allen Lazard to improve their depth. You could argue these guys just have traits that Davis and McKenzie have, but they have to try to do something new.

Roger Saffold is hitting free agency after a Pro Bowl year. He is 35 years old so it is understandable if Buffalo just lets him walk. To replace him, they could look at Ben Powers from the Baltimore Ravens, Isaac Seumalo from the Philadelphia Eagles or Aaron Brewer from the Tennessee Titans.