Cowboys needs, players to target in 2023 NFL free agency

The Dallas Cowboys improved in 2022 but still fell short of expectations. They finished the regular season with a 12-5 record and in second place in the NFC East. Dallas was even able to pick up a playoff win on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but fell in the NFC Divisional round to the San Francisco 49ers.

Dallas Cowboys free agency preview

Positional needs: WR, CB, RB depth, TE, OL, S, LB depth

The team traded away Amari Cooper ahead of the 2022 season, and that move turned out to bite them in return. CeeDee Lamb was great, but Michael Gallup and Noah Brown couldn't take a step forward to take over the No. 2 wide receiver role, which Dallas desperately needed. Tony Pollard, who ranked fifth on the team in receiving yards, is a free agent. The Cowboys seem content with keeping Ezekiel Elliott as their starting running back but need to look into a replacement option for at least some reliable depth.

Dalton Schultz is a free agent leaving a gaping hole at tight end for the Dallas offense. He was second on the team behind only Lamb for receiving yards. It seems that every team can use offensive help this offseason, but the Cowboys will need a replacement for RG Connor McGovern, who is now a free agent. Safety Donovan Wilson played 83.7% of defensive snaps and will also hit free agency.

Players to target

Dallas doesn’t need to spend big on another wide receiver. Someone like Allen Lazard, Jakobi Meyers, Darius Slayton, D.J. Chark and Nelson Agholor would be beneficial. For a depth running back, Jeff Wilson Jr., Kareem Hunt or Jerick McKinnon would all be nice complements to Zeke if the Cowboys choose to make him the lead back again.

Don’t be shocked to see Schultz back with the Cowboys. Whether it is the franchise tag or a deal that they get worked out, Dallas needs to prioritize having him return to the offense. The same can be said for McGovern, but if the team lets him walk, they could look at bringing in Ben Powers from the Baltimore Ravens, Isaac Seumalo, or Will Hernandez.

When improving their secondary, the Cowboys need to focus on improving their depth. They don’t need to spend but need some quality players. Safety Andrew Adams, Ryan Neal or Eric Rowe would fit the bill. For cornerbacks behind Trevon Diggs, Dallas could look into Mike Hughes, Bryce Callahan or re-signing Anthony Brown. Leighton Vander Esch is hitting free agency again and his time with the Cowboys could be coming to an end. Replacing him with Bobby Okereke, Denzel Perryman, or Alex Anzalone would be a smart move.