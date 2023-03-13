Giants needs, players to target in 2023 NFL free agency

The Giants enter free agency projected to be under the salary cap by $57 million. That gives them the third-most cap space in the league with which to try to retain players like QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley and/or add to the roster via free agency. Here is a look at positional needs and which players the team should target.

New York Giants free agency preview

Positional needs:

WR, LB, CB.

Players to target

WR Jakobi Meyers

In a relatively weak wide receiver free agent class, Meyers is right near the cream of the crop. At 26, he seems to be hitting his prime and ready to break out on a long-term deal. New York has desperately searched for receiver production for years and could go a long way toward finding it by signing Meyers and a few others to step up as offensive playmakers.

LB Tremaine Edmunds

The G-Men had a fearsome defensive front last season but still need linebacking help. Edmunds has posted five straight seasons with 100+ tackles and is exactly the type of ball-pursuit linebacker this unit needs. At just 25, Edmunds projects––like Meyers––as just now entering his prime, which is scary given all he’s already done in his career.

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Ya-Sin had a very solid year in his first season in Vegas, allowing just 0.67 yards per coverage snap, good for fifth-best in the league. Like the other players on this list, he’s just entering his prime at 26 years old and could be a key contributor for New York on the outside for years to come.