Saints needs, players to target in 2023 NFL free agency

The good news for the New Orleans Saints this offseason is that they aren’t in the worst salary cap situation. Close, but their NFC South rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are actually worse off when it comes to the cap. Still, that’s not going to be much consolation for fans with the team starting the year close to $55 million in the red with a long list of needs to fill.

New Orleans Saints free agency preview

Positional needs:

Quarterback

Defensive line

Safety

Wide receiver

Offensive guard

Players to target

The Jameis Winston experiment should probably end. His $4 million in cap savings is probably more valuable to the Saints at this point than the six or eight games he might play in 2023. It feels weird to say it, but re-signing Andy Dalton is maybe one of the smartest free-agent moves the Saints could make this spring, giving them a temporary solution at a bargain, relative, price.

If the was somehow a cap miracle in New Orleans, it would be interesting to see former Raiders quarterback Derrick Carr land there. But, hey, there’s always Taysom Hill too!

Marcus Davenport’s departure is a tough pill to swallow. On the one hand, the Saints really need pass-rushing help, and Davenport’s got a world of talent. On the other hand, he’s coming off a disappointing season—he posted just half a sack last year, after recording nine the year before that. It’s hard to let him walk, but getting the compensatory pick is probably more valuable considering where the Saints are at right now.

Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry are probably gone, too. Thomas has struggled to stay healthy, and Landry was a bust as a free agent signing last year. They at least have a bona fide No. 1 wideout in Chris Olave, but adding someone like DJ Chark or Richie James would give them a solid No. 2. Again, that presumes there’s some miraculous cap math about to happen to erase their $54 million hole.