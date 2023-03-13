Rams needs, players to target in 2023 NFL free agency

It’s safe to say that the Los Angeles Rams experienced a letdown in 2023. One season after winning the Super Bowl, the team flopped to a 5-12 finish, just one game better than last place in the NFC West.

Injuries took a heavy toll on the Rams last season, so they’ll have to start thinking about bolstering the depth chart in the offseason this year. Unfortunately for the Rams, that’s going to be difficult after trading away so many draft picks. Los Angeles isn’t going to be helped by the fact that they’re in red on cap space right now, more than $14 million in the hole as the new year league year looms.

Expect a lot of contract restructuring this spring as the teams try to free up some much-needed cap space. The Rams do have a second-round and a third-round pick in the draft this year, which will help address some of the depth chart concerns. There have been some rumors about potentially trading cornerback Jalen Ramsey, but it seems more likely that they’d rework his deal since they don’t have much depth at the position.

The team’s primary moves are going to be aimed at capitalizing on what they have on the roster now and selling the immediate future in exchange for another shot at a Super Bowl.

LA Rams free agency preview

Positional needs:

Outside linebacker

Offensive tackle

Interior offensive line

Safety

Cornerback

Edge rusher

Players to target

Given the dicey cap situation, don’t look for the Rams to make too many splashy moves in free agency. However, they could be players in the trade market. Namely, dealing Jalen Ramsey, who wants a new contract.

One of the best moves they could make is to bring back quarterback Baker Mayfield. Not only did he play well down the stretch with the Rams, but he also proved to be a good insurance policy for Matthew Stafford who was sidelined with injuries for a chunk of time last year. Stafford’s health is a concern, no matter what the team says, so they need to get the best insurance policy they can possibly afford.

To bolster their defensive front, you wonder if the Rams could find a way to bring in an aging veteran looking for one last shot, someone like Melvin Ingram or even Jadeveon Clowney. If they need to replace A’Shawn Robinson—he’s coming off a season-ending knee injury and is a free agent this year—someone like Poona Ford or Matt Ioannidis could make sense if they can find the cap space.