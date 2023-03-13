Raiders needs, players to target in 2023 NFL free agency

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a new era. They had a falling out with veteran quarterback Derek Carr leaving their future at the position up in the air. The NFL’s leading rusher was Josh Jacobs, but he is a free agent, so Davante Adams and Darren Waller could have some new role players around them on offense.

Las Vegas Raiders free agency preview

Positional needs: QB, RB, S, WR, RT, LB, backup TE

When the team moved on from Carr, they did so in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Theoretically, they aren’t planning on just rolling out Stidham. This means they either need to bring in a free agent quarterback or use the No. 7 draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to bring in the quarterback of the future.

Replacing Jacobs is going to be no easy feat, but Vegas is expected to use the franchise tag on the back. While Adams was the main focus of the passing attack, Mack Hollins finished second on the team with 57 receptions, 690 yards and four touchdowns and is also now a free agent.

When it comes to replacing S, RT, LB and backup TE, these are all players hitting free agency that all played at least 67% of snaps last season. Waller dealt with injury last year, so Foster Moreau was thrust into more playing time. He isn't a bad tight end, but the team likely just needs to invest in a tight end that excels in blocking.

Players to target

If Las Vegas wants to go from one super-expensive quarterback to another, Daniel Jones reportedly wants $45 million annually. They could also go after Jacoby Brissett or Jimmy Garoppolo if they aren't confident in whoever they take from the draft. For running back, they need a three-down starter, so someone like Saquon Barkley, re-signing Jacobs or Tony Pollard needs to be at the top of their list.

For a secondary wide receiver, someone like Allen Lazard, Jakobi Meyers or Darius Slayton would help open up Adams. Juwan Johnson, Geoff Swaim, or Jordan Akins could fill in behind Waller as a backup tight end if they don’t re-sign Moreau. The Raiders will likely have to allocate money to bigger needs, so they won’t spend much on tackle depth. They should be able to get Cameron Erving, Quinn Bailey, or Riley Reiff relatively inexpensively.

When looking at the defense, the Raiders need to invest in safety. Marcus Epps. Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates and Adrian Amos are among the top free-agent safeties and need to be a priority for Vegas to pursue. An upgrade at LB would be achievable by signing Nicholas Morrow, Rashaan Evans or T.J. Edwards.