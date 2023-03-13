Jaguars needs, players to target in 2023 NFL free agency

The Jacksonville Jaguars finally avoided the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft by turning in a good season. They won the AFC South and finished with a 9-8 record. Jacksonville pulled off a historic comeback in the Wild Card round against the Los Angeles Chargers before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional round. They have a playoff-caliber roster, but how can they make sure they don’t take a step back?

Jacksonville Jaguars free agency preview

Positional needs: TE, CB, S, RT, DL depth

The Jaguars spent a hefty chunk of change last year, bringing in Christian Kirk and Evan Engram. The latter was only a one-year deal, and so the tight end is back on the free-agent market. Jacksonville will retain most of its secondary, but it never hurts to improve at cornerback and secondary. When it comes to making room with their cap space, don’t be surprised if someone like Shaquill Griffin ends up being released to save money, causing the team to really need to bring in a cheaper yet still reliable option.

The biggest free agent the team has, other than Engram, is RT Jawaan Taylor. Re-signing him is definitely a priority, but if they are unable to, they need to bring in an established right tackle to make sure that Trevor Lawrence remains protected in the backfield.

Players to target

With the rapport that Engram quickly built with Lawrence, it makes sense for the team to sign him to a long-term deal. If they miss out on him, Jacksonville should try and bring in Dalton Schultz, who played with the Dallas Cowboys last year.

For their secondary help, price is going to be the name of the game. They may be better served bringing in a veteran like Tashaun Gipson, Patrick Peterson or Kareem Jackson on a one-year deal. Jonathan Jones, Marcus Peters or Jordan Poyer would be great gets, but they could be a little out of the price range for the Jags.

If the team loses Jawaan Taylor, they must go after Kaleb McGary. He played 100% of offensive snaps for the Atlanta Falcons last season but is considered one of the top tackles on the market. Andrew Wylie, Mike McGlinchey or Brandon Shell would also be good replacements.