Packers needs, players to target in 2023 NFL free agency

The Green Bay Packers' outlook for the fall features plenty of moving parts, especially at the quarterback position. Aaron Rodgers needs to decide if he wants to play football, and the franchise must figure out whether it wants him back. Otherwise, it’s the Jordan Love show moving forward. While the quarterback position will receive all the headlines, Green Bay has some holes to fix across its roster with free agency set to get started.

Green Bay Packers free agency preview

Positional needs: WR, TE, EDGE, S

The Packers could certainly use a veteran wide receiver to join the group of young playmaking wide receivers headlined by Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. They could form a strong duo over the next few seasons, but it’s tough to trust two second-year players at an important position, so depth is needed. If Green Bay doesn’t make significant upgrades at wideout, it could use a playmaking tight end because it’s mostly bare in that category.

Defensively, the Packers' pass rush took a big hit after Rashan Gary went down with an injury last season, and you cannot have enough players who can get to the quarterback. Green Bay did not play well at the back end of the defense, so the safety position will need to be addressed this offseason.

Players to target

The Packers should address the wide receiver position through the draft, though a high-round pick is unlikely considering they need veteran help at this point. The Sammy Watkins experiment did not work, but a guy like JuJu Smith-Schuster would be a strong addition to this passing attack. Especially if Love is getting his first season as a starting quarterback, proven wideouts are extremely important to his development.

If Green Bay wants to spend a bit at tight end, Evan Engram might be the top free agent at the position. He likely made himself quite a bit of money in one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars with career highs in receptions (73) and yards (766). If the Packers don’t re-sign Robert Tonyan, Engram would be a significant upgrade.

Edge rusher Justin Houston probably isn’t an every-down player, but he can still fill a role as a menace in the backfield at age 34. He could be a strong addition to play alongside Gary as the Packers look to bolster their pass rush. Vonn Bell is a potential free agency addition Green Bay could consider at safety as a well-rounded defender against the run and pass.