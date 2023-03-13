Lions needs, players to target in 2023 NFL free agency

The Detroit Lions are a team going in the right direction as they went into the final weekend of the regular season in contention for a playoff spot. The fan base should be thrilled with what has happened since hiring head coach Dan Campbell, who’s heading into the third season in charge. It’s not crazy to think the Lions will be the favorites to win the NFC North in 2023-24 depending on the moves that are made over the next few months.

Detroit Lions free agency preview

Positional needs: CB, S, DT, G

The Lions were one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season, so it’s no surprise they need a ton of help on that side of the ball. Landing an elite shutdown corner is something every NFL team is on the lookout for, but that would be significant for a Detroit D that needs a ton of help. The Lions could also find veteran depth pieces to fit in the safety spots with how poor the secondary was against the pass.

Defensive linemen Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal are coming off strong rookie seasons, but the Lions need more in the trenches to plug holes. On the offensive side of the ball, the Lions would be smart in upgrading the interior offensive line slots.

Players to target

The Lions should be active on the cornerback market and shoot for the stars in the free-agent market. Jamel Dean might be the top free-agent defensive back this offseason, and Detroit would love to add an elite corner that could fix so many problems on that side of the ball. At the safety spot, the Lions could also target Vonn Bell, who has proven to be strong against the run and the past throughout his career.

On the defensive line, a veteran presence like Sheldon Rankins could go a long way toward fixing that unit. The Lions could get him at a bargain as Rankins doesn’t do anything spectacular, but you know what you’re getting with him on the defense. If the Lions go in on a guard along the offensive line, Dalton Risner is a candidate who could do well after a strong run with the Denver Broncos.