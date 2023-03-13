Jets needs, players to target in 2023 NFL free agency

It certainly seemed like the New York Jets were a quarterback away from being a playoff team in 2022. While they appear to be in the running to acquire QB Aaron Rodgers via trade, they will also have to improve the roster in free agency. Here is a look at their top positional needs and the players they should target.

New York Jets free agency preview

Positional needs:

OL, WR, LB

Players to target

Especially if they add Aaron Rodgers via trade, the Jets are going to be struggling to stay under the salary cap. With the cap situation in mind (projected roughly $15 million if they don’t acquire Rodgers), here are players who could instantly improve the roster which the franchise may actually be able to afford.

OT Cameron Erving

Erving is a bit older than a lot of the rest of the stacked offensive line free-agent class this year, and he will likely be cheaper than many of them as well. Especially if the Jets acquire Rodgers or another quarterback, they’re going to need an established tackle to keep him upright. Erving is fit for that assignment at what is likely to be a reasonable price in the neighborhood of three years, $30 million or less.

WR Noah Brown

Rookie wideout Garrett Wilson dazzled in his first season in the league, but he did not get much help from the rest of the receiving corps. Adding Brown to the mix would be a great way to take some pressure off Wilson. Buried on the depth chart in Dallas, Brown shined when given the opportunity and represents a depth upgrade as a likely WR3 who won’t break the bank this offseason.

LB Bobby Okereke

Okereke was excellent in Shaq Leonard’s absence for the Colts and has earned himself a payday. The middle of the Jets' defense proved to be its Achilles heel down the stretch, so adding a solid interior linebacker would go a long way toward fixing that. If the Jets make one big move on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, this should be it.