Eagles needs, players to target in 2023 NFL free agency

The Eagles are coming off a crushing loss in Super Bowl LVII, but have all the pieces to be able to contend for the Lombardi Trophy again next season. In order to keep pace with other teams in the league, though, they’ll have to supplement their current roster in free agency. Here’s a look at how they should do that.

Philadelphia Eagles free agency preview

Positional needs:

RB, CB, C.

Players to target

RB D’Onta Foreman

Strangely enough, most of the Eagles’ biggest areas of need next season stem from free agents or (likely) retirements from last year’s squad. It seems unlikely Philly will retain RB Miles Sanders when they have so many other roster needs, so replacing Sanders with Foreman seems like a shrewd move. Foreman was really solid for the Carolina Panthers last season and could help sustain the offense as RB1.

CB Byron Murphy Jr.

The Eagles could get younger in the defensive backfield without losing too much production by inking Murphy Jr. to a deal. After being moved from shading toward the slot to the outside in Arizona last season, he posted his highest PFF overall and coverage grades, suggesting the 25-year-old has found something. He should be a well-above-average pass defender on the outside for Philly.

C Garrett Bradbury

If Jason Kelce retires, Philly will have a glaring hole at center. They can fill it with Bradbury who has been more than serviceable for the Minnesota Vikings. His price tag shouldn’t be much above the $6-7 million per year range, well worth it to plug a big gap on the offensive line. The Eagles cannot afford a huge drop-off at such a position of strength from last year’s squad.