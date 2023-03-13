Steelers needs, players to target in 2023 NFL free agency

Somehow, head coach Mike Tomlin managed once again to steer the Steelers above .500 in 2022. With rookie QB Kenny Pickett showing serious signs of improvement down the stretch, there is no reason to believe Pittsburgh shouldn’t be in the playoff mix in 2023. Here is a look at what they should be doing in free agency this offseason to get there.

Pittsburgh Steelers free agency preview

Positional needs:

OL, EDGE

Players to target

The Steelers are projected almost no cap space as it stands right now. They will have to finesse in order to afford either of the two players listed below.

OT Orlando Brown Jr.

Talk about investing in your young quarterback. Keeping him upright should be priority No. 1 and Brown Jr. should be able to make that happen. He and the rest of the Chiefs' O-Line were phenomenal against a great Eagles pass rush in Super Bowl LVII, and now he can bring that championship pedigree over to Pittsburgh. At 26 and one of the best offensive tackles on the market, his services will not be cheap.

EDGE Yannick Ngakoue

Pittsburgh needs an edge rusher not named T.J. Watt. Enter Ngakoue, one of the NFL’s most underrated defensive players. His ability to get to the passer will make teams less inclined to continue double-teaming Watt, opening him up for potential one-on-one matchups. This duo of pass rushers would wreak havoc on opposing backfields and make the Steelers’ pass rush one of the most feared units in football.