Seahawks needs, players to target in 2023 NFL free agency

The Seattle Seahawks were one of the NFL’s biggest surprises this season, making the playoffs after most predicted they would be one of the worst five teams in the NFL. Seattle’s defense faltered down the stretch and at times, the offense was in desperate need of at least one more playmaker. Here is how they can address those problems this offseason.

Seattle Seahawks free agency preview

Positional needs:

DE, WR, DT.

Players to target

DE Melvin Ingram III

Ingram has now played the best football of his career for about a season and a half straight. He played far better than his contract with the Miami Dolphins would indicate and now he’s in for a decent payday. Especially if Seattle moves back to a 4-3 defense, he will thrive as an outside pass rusher.

WR D.J. Chark Jr.

Though Chark missed a huge chunk of the season, he was very good for the Detroit Lions in the stretch run in 2022. His play style would be a nice complement to DK Metcalf, creating potential mismatches in coverage if Seattle can scheme the two with some route combinations on the same side of the field. Seattle doesn’t need to sign a superstar wide receiver to significantly improve its offense; a guy like Chark will do just fine.

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Seattle also needs to improve its interior defensive line to bolster its run defense and pressure up the middle. Tomlinson was one of the few bright spots on an otherwise pitiful Minnesota Vikings defense last year and he’s in for a multi-year deal. His presence in the middle of the defensive line would do wonders for a Seahawks defense that struggled against the run down the stretch.