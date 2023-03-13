Titans needs, players to target in 2023 NFL free agency

The Tennessee Titans are in a bit of disarray with an uncertain quarterback and salary cap situation heading into this offseason. There is a lot to be done to ensure success moving forward, but here is a look at a few free agents the Titans should target this offseason.

Tennessee Titans free agency preview

Positional needs:

QB, WR, OL.

Players to target

While the Titans enter this offseason projected more than $20 million over the cap, we will assume they will make cuts that allow them some flexibility to address key needs this offseason.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

It will be interesting to see where Jimmy G lands, but Tennessee seems like as good a destination as any. It seems clear Ryan Tannehill has run his course in Tennessee and that rookie Malik Willis wasn’t cut out for starting duty last season. Jimmy G has played in some very big games in his career and would instantly jumpstart the Titans’ efforts to overhaul the offense.

WR Parris Campbell

Tennessee doesn’t have the money to be going after absolutely elite offensive talent, but Campbell would slide in nicely to the Titans’ current offense. Whoever the Titans starting quarterback will need weapons and Campbell provides a big downfield target. There is plenty left to fix on the offense, but Campbell would be a good start.

OT Kelvin Beachum

Needless to say, the Titans have a lot of holes on offense. If they are going to bring in a quarterback from outside the organization this offseason, they’re going to have to protect him. Beachum is not in the elite tier of free-agent offensive lineman, so he won’t command a gigantic salary, but he will fill in nicely on the outside and protect whoever is under center in 2023.