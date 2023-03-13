Commanders needs, players to target in 2023 NFL free agency

The Washington Commanders played really good football through the middle of the 2022 season, but things fell apart down the stretch. It’s apparent that the team is in need of a quarterback this offseason, and must look to fill other holes on the roster. Here is a look at some players they should accordingly target in free agency.

Washington Commanders free agency preview

Positional needs:

QB, OT, CB

Players to target

OT Kaleb McGary

It became a blessing in disguise that the Atlanta Falcons declined McGary’s fifth-year option because he responded by having a career year in his fourth season and now hits free agency a year sooner. He still is not in the elite echelon of offensive lineman available this offseason, but he fits well with the Commanders’ need for more sure play up front.

CB Patrick Peterson

Peterson is entering his Age-33 season, so there likely isn’t a ton of gas left in the tank, but Washington may be able to get three more good seasons out of the skilled defensive back. He would bring veteran leadership to a relatively young group and help bring an edge to a defense, which was inconsistent for most of 2022.