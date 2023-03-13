 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mecole Hardman rumors: Tracking the latest free agency news and updates

Despite being injured for a good portion of 2022, Mecole Hardman still found a way to make an impact for the Kansas City Chiefs.

By Henry Palattella

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Mecole Hardman of the Kansas City Chiefs stands for the national anthem against the Tennessee Titans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Mecole Hardman is the one of the more interesting free agents in this year’s class. A two-time Super Bowl winner with the Kansas City Chiefs, Hardman only played in fives games last year, recording 297 yards receiving in the regular season before briefly returning for the postseason.

2023 in review

Hardman never really got going in 2022, as he sustained a groin injury on Aug. 17 during training camp that he never fully recovered from. Hardman ended up playing the Chiefs first eight games, with his best game coming in week five when he tallied 73 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Tennesse Titans. Hardman was placed on injured reserve and caught two passes in the AFC Championship before reaggravating his injury.

On Feb. 21, Hardman had successful surgery to repair the injury.

Do the Chiefs want to keep him?

Unclear. After posting career-highs across the board in 2021, Hardman took a huge step back in 2022. The Chiefs haven’t expressed any public interest in Hardman, which could lead to Hardman leaving for a different organization.

Rumored interest

As of now, Hardman’s market has been pretty quiet, which is understandable considering he’s an unproven talent who is coming off an injury. Hardman’s market should heat up once the bigger names like JuJu Smith-Schuster or Odell Beckham Jr. sign.

More From DraftKings Nation