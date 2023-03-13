Jawaan Taylor rumors: Tracking the latest free agency news and updates

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue working towards an agreement with star OT Jawaan Taylor, but it’s uncertain whether the interest of him returning to the team is mutual. Taylor is potentially the best offensive lineman to hit this year’s free agent class.

2023 in review

The Jaguars made their first playoff appearance since 2018, and it was largely due to the resurgence of the offense in the middle of last season. Taylor was clearly a huge part of that, protecting Trevor Lawrence’s right side, while opening up effective running lanes for Travis Etienne.

Do the Jaguars want to keep him?

Head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke are serious when they say that they want their roster to remain intact for the 2023-24 campaign. Atop the list of players they would hate to see leave is Taylor. It remains to be seen if they can re-sign him or not, but they will give it a try.

Rumored interest

