Jakobi Meyers rumors: Tracking the latest free agency news and updates

The New England Patriots are looking to improve their wide receiver room this offseason. Jakobi Meyers has become a favorite in the Patriots organization over the past year, but could be on the move to another franchise in the coming weeks.

2023 in review

Meyers led the Patriots in receiving last season, catching 67-of-96 passes for 804 yards and six touchdowns. The numbers don’t jump off the page, but he is one of, if not the best, wide receiver to hit free agency this summer. He will find multiple suitors, which should help him drive the price up higher than what he traditionally would have received.

Do the Patriots want to keep him?

The Patriots would like to have Meyers back, but they probably won’t want to match what free agency might bring him. ESPN reporter Mike Reiss believes Meyers could get a contract similar to Christian Kirk’s last season, which would likely push the Patriots out of the running.

Rumored interest

TBD