Jason Kelce rumors: Tracking the latest free agency news and updates

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is one of the best players at his position, but he will have the opportunity to hit the open market this offseason. The former sixth-round draft pick from the 2011 NFL Draft has played every season with the same franchise after nearly winning it all this past season.

2023 in review

Kelce put together another fantastic season as he was named All-Pro for the fifth time in the last six seasons as the best center in the NFL. He was the best offensive lineman on a team that excelled in the run and in the pass that made the Eagles get all the way to the Super Bowl.

Do the Eagles want to keep him?

Does a team built to win now want to keep the best center in the game? Of course it does, but there should be a good market for him. Kelce is 35 years old, and the Eagles used a second-round draft pick on interior offensive lineman Cam Jurgens, who could be seen as Kelce’s successor. Even with that young talent, Philadelphia would probably love to keep Kelce in the mix as one of the most valuable players on the roster.

Rumored interest

If Kelce wants to finish his career playing for just one franchise and stick with one of best teams in the league, the Eagles may get him at a discounted rate. The two choices seem to be either him calling it quits on his football career or staying with Philadelphia. It would be pretty big surprise to see him elsewhere this fall.