Javon Hargrave rumors: Tracking the latest free agency news and updates

Javon Hargrave was among the league’s finest pass-rushing defenders last season as he had a banner year with the Philadelphia Eagles. As he enters free agency for just the second time in his professional career, there are plenty of teams who could use a player of his caliber next season.

2023 in review

Hargrave was one of the key contributors for the Eagles’ stellar defense last season, finishing with a career-high 11 sacks and 60 tackles through 17 games on the campaign. The Eagles finished with a total of 70 sacks through the regular season, good for the third-most in the history of the league.

At 30 years old, Hargrave still has some solid years ahead of him and hasn’t been prone to injury, as he’s only missed a total of three games in his seven seasons in the NFL. He spent four seasons with the Steelers before moving to the Eagles in 2020, where he played some of the best defense of his entire career.

Do the Eagles want to keep him?

Head coach Nick Sirianni has expressed a desire to keep Hargrave on the roster going forward, citing him as not only a huge part of the team’s defense, but as a leader both on and off the field as there are plenty of younger guys like Jordan Davis and Milton Williams who can learn from the eighth-year defensive tackle.

He doesn’t come without a sizable price tag though, as his last contract earned him $39 million over three years and he’ll be due for another big payday regardless of where he lands. The Eagles have a whole slew of players entering free agency, including Miles Sanders, so they’ll have plenty of decisions to make in the offseason.

Rumored interest

Hargrave is expected to receive a significant amount of interest from teams all over the league who could benefit from a solid player like him. The Seahawks are in desperate need of a DT to help shore up their defense, and they have the cap space to do it with over $24 million available. Other potential landing spots could be the Browns, the Bears, or even a return stint with the Steelers, lining him up alongside T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, who are both fantastic pass rushers in their own right.