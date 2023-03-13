James Bradberry rumors: Tracking the latest free agency news and updates

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry is set to hit the open market to find out his worth, and here’s an overview of where me may play this upcoming season.

2023 in review

Bradberry signed a one-year deal with the Eagles heading into last season after being released by the New York Giants and proved to be one of the best signings of the year. He was named to the All-Pro team, which is fantastic timing for Bradberry as he goes into free agency.

Do the Eagles want to keep him?

Of course Philadelphia would love to keep him around on a secondary that was among the best in the NFL last season, but he’s going to be costly. Bradberry will be 30 years old when the season starts, so he has a handful of good years left and proved to be a reliable option over his career.

Rumored interest

There will be a ton of franchises kicking the tires on Bradberry as they look to upgrade the secondary. It will be hard for the Eagles to keep him on the roster, and one team rumored to be interested at this point is the Arizona Cardinals, which need plenty of help all over the team.