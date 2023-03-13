JuJu Smith-Schuster rumors: Tracking the latest free agency news and updates

After spending five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, JuJu Smith-Schuster hit free agency last season, signing a one-year, $10.75 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, which ended up being one of the best budget signings in the NFL. With another strong year under his belt (along with a Super Bowl ring), Smith-Schuster is back on the market.

2023 in review



Smith-Schuster turned in his best season since 2018, as he finished last season with 933 yards on 78 receptions to go along with three touchdowns. Smith-Schuster caught seven passes for 53 yards in the Super Bowl, and was able to create a holding penalty in the game’s final minute that helped the Chiefs beat the Eagles.

Do the Chiefs want to keep him?

Yes, but the price might not be right. After a strong 2022 season, Smith-Schuster is in line for a contract that could be worth anywhere between $10 million a year, not unlike the three year, $30 million contract former teammate Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Chiefs. For what it’s worth, Smith-Schuster has expressed interest in returning to Kansas City, telling reporters at the Super Bowl that “(it) would be nice” to sign a contract extension with the Chiefs.

Rumored interest

As of now, there hasn’t been much interest. While there are plenty of teams out there would benefit from adding Smith-Schuster to their wide receiver corps, his market has been relatively quiet up to this point.