Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: Tracking the latest free agency news and updates

Odell Beckham Jr. is back on the market. After a 2021 season that saw him play for two teams and win a Super Bowl, Beckham Jr. spent all of 2022 on the sideline as he recovered from a torn ACL he sustained in Super Bowl LVI while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Now, Beckham is set to headline this year’s free agency class.

2023 in review

Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t play in 2022, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying. In December, Bechman visited the Cowboys, Giants and Bills, which lead to speculation that he’d be signing with one of those three teams for the stretch run. But instead of signing with a team, Beckham elected to finish his rehab, as he didn’t want to come back until he was 100% healthy.

Do the Rams want to keep him?

They did before, but now we’re not so sure. Despite being unsigned with the team, Beckham was at the Rams’ Super Bowl celebration prior to their season-opener against the Bills, and he also had a open locker at the team’s training facility that was removed in December as the team fell out of competition and Beckham received overtures from other teams.

Rumored interest

Beckham’s market should be fairly large, especially since he should be at full-health. As mentioned above, Beckham visited the Bills, Cowboys and Giants during the 2022 season, and it’s hard to believe those three teams aren’t still interested in him. That said, a reunion with the Rams doesn’t seem to be in the cards.