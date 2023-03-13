Jimmy Garoppolo rumors: Tracking the latest free agency news and updates

The San Francisco 49ers are brimmed with quarterbacks on the depth chart for at least the near future. Jimmy Garoppolo took over for the injured Trey Lance early in the season and played in 11 games for the team in 2022. Given that the team has Lance and Brock Purdy atop their current list of options, Garoppolo is all but out of the Bay Area.

2023 in review

Garoppolo is a proven NFL quarterback, and he showed it numerous times throughout the 10th season of his career. He completed 207 passes for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions under center for the 49ers last year.

Do the 49ers want to keep him?

The 49ers will go into training camp with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy as their clear top quarterbacks, which leaves Garoppolo on the outs. The 31-year-old is expected to pursue other options.

Rumored interest

Garoppolo has several teams interested when he hits the market on March 16th. The New York Jets, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers are among the franchises that could use a change at QB. They will all be in the running this offseason.