Allen Lazard rumors: Tracking the latest free agency news and updates

What a year for Allen Lazard. After tallying 788 yards receiving for the Packers last season (along with becoming one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets), Lazard hits free agency as one of the headliners of this year’s free agent class.

2023 in review

Last season was a fantastic season for Lazard, as he set a new career high in receiving yards and yards per reception (13.1). While last season was a disappointing for the Packers, Lazard was one of the team’s standouts.

Do the Packers want to keep him?

Yes and no. While the Packers have a talented wide receiving corp, they’re also very young at the position, which is part of the reason why Rodgers went to Lazard so often last year.

There’s also the Rodgers part of this equation, as his future with the Packers has yet to be settled. If he ends up coming back to Green Bay, Lazard might not be be far behind him.

Rumored interest

Lazard’s free agency market heated up earlier this week when Kansas City Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (a former Packer) tweeted support for Lazard getting paid while also telling him to come to the Chiefs.

Pay the man ! Happy whatever way it go for you. But also come to KC. @AllenLazard https://t.co/E0NIdHOfNj — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) February 25, 2023

It’s not hard to imagine Lazard in Kansas City’s offense, as his game is fairly similar to that of JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs last season and recorded 933 yards receiving.