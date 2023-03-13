Marcus Davenport to sign 1-year contract with Vikings, per report

The Minnesota Vikings are adding some much-needed pass-rush help.

The Vikes will sign former New Orleans Saints first-round pick Marcus Davenport to a one-year deal worth $13 million, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

While Davenport failed to live up to the hype and his draft status — the Saints traded a future first-round pick to move up to select the pass rusher — he’s still just 26 years old and is one year removed from a nine-sack season. However, Davenport has struggled to stay healthy in his five-year career, playing in a career-high 15 games last season.

At $13 million, the Vikings clearly still believe in Davenport’s pass-rush abilities.

2022 performance

Despite playing in 15 games last season, Davenport notched a career-low .5 sacks, and the Saints allowed their former first-rounder to test the free-agent market.

Those paltry sack totals might not tell the whole story, though. Davenport earned a 76.8 PFF grade last year, the 26th highest-rated player at his position.