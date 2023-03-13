Mike McGlinchey to sign 5-year contract with Broncos, per report

The Denver Broncos made a big splash to start the legal tampering period in free agency this NFL offseason.

The Broncos signed former San Francisco 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey to a whopping five-year, $87.5 million contract that includes $50 million in guaranteed money. according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. This is new Broncos coach Sean Payton’s biggest move of his short tenure so far and shows that the offensive mastermind wants to rebuild Denver’s struggling offensive line and establish the run.

McGlinchey wasn’t always the most popular player on the 49ers, as his missed blocks would go viral on 49ers Twitter, but he was still a solid starter and one of the better run blockers in the league.

The Niners, who re-signed Colton McKivitz to a two-year deal to seemingly replace McGlinchey, will still need to find a tackle of the future — especially with Trent Williams growing longer in the tooth.

The Broncos, as mentioned, want to run the ball, which isn’t surprising with how much QB Russell Wilson struggled in his first year in the Mile High City.