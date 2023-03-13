Jawaan Taylor signs 4-year, $80 deal with Chiefs, per report

UPDATE: James Palmer is reporting the Chiefs will be moving Jawaan Taylor over to left tackle. That means they are moving on from Orlando Brown and still need to find a right tackle.

The Kansas City Chiefs are expecting to lose some significant offensive tackle depth if Orlando Brown departs in free agency, but they have found an option regardless of Brown’s status. The team is signing Jacksonville Jaguars’ OT Jawaan Taylor to a four-year, $80 million deal with $60 million in guarantees, per Adam Schefter.

Taylor will replace Andrew Wylie at the right tackle position. Wylie is signing with the Washington Commanders when the free agency signing period opens on Wednesday. Brown is expected to command top dollar, but the team could still find a way to re-sign him. The Chiefs have also been connected to Texans tackle Laremy Tunsil, per Aaron Wilson.

Last season, Kansas City ranked third in adjusted line yards and fifth in adjusted sack rate at Football Outsiders. Taylor is an upgrade from Wylie, but the team still needs to sort out its left tackle position. Patrick Mahomes was sacked 26 times last season.