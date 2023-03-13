Jimmy Garoppolo to sign 3-year, $67.5M with Raiders, per report

Former San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has found a new home.

After six seasons in the Bay Area, Jimmy G is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders on a 3-year, $67.5 million contract that includes $34 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Raiders were in the market for a starting signal-caller after shutting Derek Carr down last season. Garoppolo will reunite with former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

2022 performance

Garoppolo was expected to depart the Niners last offseason, but a shoulder injury depleted his trade market, and he was forced to re-sign with San Francisco.

Following Trey Lance’s season-ending ankle injury, Jimmy G was thrust back into action as the Niners passer. He started 10 games before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

He finished the 2022-23 season with 2,437 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.

Fantasy implications for 49ers

This doesn’t have a huge impact on the 49ers as they will seemingly go into the season with Trey Lance, Brock Purdy and a cheap veteran.

Purdy is currently recovering from elbow surgery while Lance is close to being 100% after breaking his ankle in Week 2.

Fantasy implications for Raiders

While this is a solid landing spot for Garoppolo, who probably won’t be replaced by a highly drafted rookie QB, it doesn’t really move the needle for the Raiders’ skill players — including Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs.

It’s solid for their short-term outlook as the Raiders’ pass-catchers won’t have to deal with the struggles of a rookie QB.