How much salary cap space do the 49ers have in 2023?

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a 2022 campaign that saw them fall just short of reaching the Super Bowl. Injuries resulted in numerous quarterback changes, but they still managed to reach the NFC Championship Game in spite of going through three starting quarterbacks.

The team remains within a championship window, but they are dealing with some big questions this offseason. Nick Bosa is entering the final year of his deal and will be looking for a long-term contract. Additionally, they have numerous free agents and not a ton of salary cap space to open free agency. Center Jake Brendel and right tackle Mike McGlinchey are both free agents, as are safety Tashaun Gipson, defensive back Jimmie Ward, and edge rushers Charles Omenihu and Samson Ebukam are all set to hit the open market. They’ll likely do some contract restructuring and get some extensions signed to clear up space.

The 49ers entered free agency with +800 odds to win the Super Bowl and -165 odds to win the NFC West at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have no first or second-round picks, and their first pick in the third round will be in the comp part of the draft order after the first 32 picks.

49ers 2023 salary cap space (as of March 13, 6 a.m.)

Over The Cap: $3,755,041

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

49ers notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

OT Trent Williams — $27,227,424

DL Arik Armstead — $23,993,059

LB Fred Warner — $18,525,000

TE George Kittle — $18,033,751

49ers notable moves impacting cap space

TBD