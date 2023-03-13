How much salary cap space do the Bills have in 2023?

The Buffalo Bills fell short of expectations in the 2022 season. They finished with a 13-3 record and another AFC East divisional title. Still, Buffalo struggled in the first round of the playoffs against a third-string quarterback for the Miami Dolphins and then fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional round.

The Bills have to figure out how to capitalize on having quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs and make it to a Super Bowl for the first time since 1993. Allen is under contract through 2028, but there is an out after 2025. Similarly, Diggs is under contract through 2027 but has an out in his contract after 2024. Buffalo will have to keep these time frames in mind when building for the long term.

In the short term, S Jordan Poyer, CB Dane Jackson and LB Tremaine Edmunds are all free agents. 2023 Pro Bowler LG Rodger Saffold is also a free agent, but at 35 years old, likely wasn’t going to stick around the team long anyway. The Bills will likely look to reset the running back position. Devin Singletary is a free agent, and that would leave them with James Cook as the next in line, but they could upgrade during the draft.

Buffalo has -120 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to repeat as AFC East champions. The Bills have +400 odds of winning the AFC and +700 odds of winning Super Bowl 58; both are second-best in the league behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

Looking ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft, Buffalo currently has six picks. They hold the 27th pick in the first round. The Bills are also scheduled to be on the clock with pick 59 (2nd round), pick 91 (3rd round), pick 130 (4th round), pick 159 (5th round, from the Arizona Cardinals) and pick 205 (6th round).

Bills 2023 salary cap space (as of March 13, 6 a.m.)

Over The Cap: $19,184,694 OVER the cap

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

Bills notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

QB Josh Allen — $39,772,281

WR Stefon Diggs — $20,271,111

DE Von Miller — $18,615,000

CB Tre’Davious White — $16,223,147

Bills notable moves impacting cap space

TBD