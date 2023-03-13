How much salary cap space do the Cardinals have in 2023?

The Arizona Cardinals had a season to forget in 2022. They finished the year in last place in the NFC West with a 4-13 record. The Cardinals dealt with injuries to quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Conner and tried to rely on Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley as their starting quarterbacks. As a result of the season, Kliff Kingsbury was fired, and former Philadelphia Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon was hired as his replacement.

Regarding the offseason, look for Arizona to invest in a better backup quarterback. Murray isn’t expected to return until early-midseason from his knee injury, so someone will have to fill in to get the Cardinals off to a solid start. Future Hall of Famer JJ Watt retired, and they will need to look for a way to replace his production. Their offensive line will need some re-working as RT Kelvin Beachum, RG Will Hernandez and C Billy Price are all free agents.

The Cardinals are longshots to compete in the NFC West at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have +1400 odds to win the division, which is the worst among Arizona, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals have +9000 odds of winning the NFC and +20000 odds of winning Super Bowl 58.

Arizona has seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, starting with No. 3 overall in the first round. They also are scheduled to be on the clock at pick 34 (2nd round), pick 66 (3rd round), pick 105 (4th round), pick 169 (5th round), pick 180 (6th round), pick 213 (6th round, projected comp. pick).

Arizona Cardinals 2023 salary cap space (as of March 13, 6 a.m.)

Over The Cap: $32,608,138

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

Cardinals notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

WR DeAndre Hopkins — $30,750,000

LT D.J. Humphries — $17,870,000

S Budda Baker — $16,871,359

QB Kyler Murray — $16,0007,000

Cardinals' notable moves impacting cap space

TBD