How much salary cap space do the Falcons have in 2023?

The Atlanta Falcons had a rough 2022 campaign, but it isn’t as obvious when looking at their record. They finished at 7-10 and in fourth place in the NFC South, but the division-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an 8-9 record. The Falcons hoped to use Marcus Mariota to bridge the gap with Desmond Ridder, but Mariota finished the season away from the team, seemingly handing the reigns to Ridder for 2023.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley missed the 2022 season and was subsequently traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars. They need to prioritize bringing in more pass-catchers to help out whoever winds up under center. Right tackle Kaleb McGary played every offensive snap last season and is a free agent. Joining him are LB Rashaan Evans, EDGE Lorenzo Carter and WR Olamide Zaccheaus.

The 2023 odds are not in favor of the Falcons at DraftKings Sportsbook. Atlanta has the worst odds of winning the NFC South at +390. They have +3500 odds of winning the NFC and +7500 odds of winning Super Bowl 58, both of which are the second worst in the conference.

Atlanta Falcons 2023 salary cap space (as of March 13, 6 a.m.)

Over The Cap: $62,926,591

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

Falcons notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

LT Jake Matthews — $28,358,823

DT Grady Jarrett — $20,625,000

G Chris Lindstrom — $13,202,000

TE Kyle Pitts — $8,975,589

CB Casey Hayward — $7,000,000

Falcons' notable moves impacting cap space

TBD