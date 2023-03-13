How much salary cap space do the Ravens have in 2023?

The Baltimore Ravens shook off a forgettable 8-9 record and a fourth-place finish in 2021, with a 10-7 season last year. After battling the Cincinnati Bengals for the top spot, they finished second in the AFC North but lost to the Bengals in the Wild Card round.

It was a better season, but not what the Ravens had hoped for. They’ve missed out on the division title for three straight seasons now, and they haven’t been past the Divisional round in more than a decade.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the last month of the season to a knee injury. Still, the team made an offensive overhaul to start the offseason, firing offensive coordinator Greg Roman and bringing in Todd Monken from the Bucs. The aim here is to improve the team’s long-criticized passing game or lack thereof.

That’s tied directly to the team’s top priority this offseason, re-signing Lamar Jackson, who just played the last year of his contract. The team applied the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, which means he is free to negotiate with other teams. This seems like a chance to let the market set the price to some degree, although the two first-round picks it would cost another team will likely impact how aggressive some teams will be.

That’s the starting point for the Ravens’ offseason—Jackson’s contract. That’s going to have a direct impact on their salary cap and spending situation.

Baltimore has five draft picks to make in 2023, starting with the 23rd pick in the first round. However, the Ravens don’t have a second-round pick after trading it to Chicago for linebacker Roquan Smith.

The Ravens are currently sitting at +2200 to win the Super Bowl, firmly among the top third of teams, but sitting well behind the Bengals (+1000). How they navigate the next two months could drastically change those odds, for better or worse.

Baltimore Ravens 2023 salary cap space (as of March 13, 6 a.m.)

Over The Cap: $3,059,685 OVER the cap

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

Ravens notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

QB Lamar Jackson — $32,416,000 (franchise tag)

LT Ronnie Stanley — $23,668,250

CB Marlon Humphrey — $19,993,800

TE Mark Andrews — $13,657,611

RG Kevin Zeitler — $9,475,000

Ravens' notable moves impacting cap space

TBD