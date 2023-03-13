How much salary cap space do the Bengals have in 2023?

Any lingering suggestions from 2021 that the Cincinnati Bengals were a fluke were laid to rest in 2022. Joe Burrow led his team to a 12-4 record, first place in the AFC North, and an AFC Championship Game rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs. Like the last one, that game was decided by a mere three points, this time in the Chiefs’ favor. But don’t be surprised if these two teams both end up right back there this season.

Cincinnati has a young roster, which gives them an edge with the salary cap, but they’re going to have to start thinking about bigger paydays for their core players, starting with Burrow. He’s got one year left on his rookie deal, though the Bengals are expected to pick up his fifth-year option that could cover 2025. This is the first year he’s eligible for a contract extension, and they’d be wise to get something done now since quarterback contract amounts are the only thing that climbs faster than the price of eggs.

The Bengals have other needs to address this offseason, including their defensive secondary, tight end, and offensive line. They’ve got seven draft picks to work with, starting with the 29th pick in the first round.

Cincinnati sits among the favorites for the 2023 season, with odds at +1000 to win it all.

Cincinnati Bengals 2023 salary cap space (as of March 13, 6 a.m.)

Over The Cap: $33,786,354

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

Bengals notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

DL D.J. Reader — $15,521,324

EDGE Trey Hendrickson — $15,488,235

RB Joe Mixon — $12,791,176

LT Jonah Williams — $12,604,000

Bengals' notable moves impacting cap space

TBD