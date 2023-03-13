How much salary cap space do the Browns have in 2023?

The Cleveland Browns are banking on being better than the 7-10 finish they had last season, good enough for last place in the NFC North. That hinges on an improved campaign from quarterback DeShaun Watson, who’ll be entering his second season with the team.

After missing the first 11 games of the season because of his suspension, Watson still didn’t quite live up to the hype when he returned for the final six contests. The Browns finished 3-3 with Watson, and the offense just didn’t look as good as it did at times with Jacoby Brissett at the helm in the first part of the season. They’re going to need better depth at receiver behind Amari Cooper to get the offense up to speed.

The defense didn’t exactly hold up its end of the bargain. Cleveland allowed 22.4 points per game, putting them in the bottom third of the NFL. They’ve got some needs to address on that side of the ball too, namely in the secondary and on the defensive line.

Cleveland is pretty top-heavy with its contracts; three players account for more than 40 percent of their cap space this year. They don’t pick until the second round of the draft this year, but the Browns have eight picks to work with. Right now, they’re sitting at +3500 odds to win the Super Bowl, well behind the Bengals and Ravens in their own division.

Cleveland Browns 2023 salary cap space (as of March 13, 6 a.m.)

Over The Cap: $14,049,131 OVER the cap

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

Browns notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

QB DeShaun Watson — $54,993,000

EDGE Myles Garrett — $29,176,120

WR Amari Cooper — $23,776,000

OR Wyatt Teller — $15,426,300

Browns notable moves impacting cap space

TBD