How much salary cap space do the Broncos have in 2023?

The Denver Broncos went big early this spring to shake off last year’s disaster of a season. After an offseason deal to land quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos had a miserable 5-12 record to show for it. They don’t even get the consolation of a first-round pick, having dealt that to the Seattle Seahawks for Wilson.

But they landed the biggest fish in the head coach pond, Sean Payton, with an eye on putting all of their team assets together into challenging the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West.

Denver’s offseason work includes addressing one potentially big loss in free agency, pass rusher Dre’Mont Jones who led the team in sacks. Also ticketed to be a free agent is DeShawn Williams, another pass-rushing asset in an excellent Broncos defense.

On the other side of the ball, the Broncos are going to have to try and find some help and depth on the offensive line, where injuries have taken a heavy toll. Denver doesn’t have any first-round picks to work with—in addition to the one they dealt for Wilson, they used the one acquired from Miami in the Bradley Chubb trade to get Payton. The Broncos have five picks, but none until the third round.

With odds of +3000 to win it all, the Broncos will at least be better this season, according to the oddsmakers.

Denver Broncos 2023 salary cap space (as of March 13, 6 a.m.)

Over The Cap: $32,560,684

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

Broncos notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

QB Russell Wilson — $22,000,000

WR Courtland Sutton — $18,266,176

S Justin Simmons — $18,150,000

OT Garrett Boles — $17,823,529

Broncos' notable moves impacting cap space

Chase Edmonds, released — saves $5.92 million in cap space.

Ronald Darby, released — saves $9.65 million in cap space

Graham Glasgow, released — saves $11 million in cap space