How much salary cap space do the Lions have in 2023?

The Detroit Lions are coming off their first winning season since 2017. After a 3-13-1 record in 2021, Dan Cambell turned the program to a 9-8 record and second place in the NFC North. Jared Goff was expected to be one and done in Detroit but played well enough that they will most likely give him for another year.

While he played only 40.3% of offensive snaps, backup running back Jamaal Williams had 17 rushing touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone provided stability in the middle of the defense for Detroit. Other notable free agents include S DeShon Elliott, C Evan Brown and IDL Isaiah Buggs.

Detroit finds itself in unfamiliar territory heading into the 2023 off-season. They have the best odds to win the NFC North at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +150. The Lions have the fourth-best odds to win the NFC at +1100 and +2800 odds of winning Super Bowl 58.

Looking ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft, the Lions have two first-round picks. They are currently scheduled to be on the clock at pick 6, pick 18, pick 48 (2nd round), pick 55 (2nd round, from Minnesota Vikings), pick 81 (3rd round), pick 154 (5th round), pick 183 (6th round from Denver Broncos) and pick 194 (6th round).

Detroit Lions 2023 salary cap space (as of March 13, 6 a.m.)

Over The Cap: $18,254,270

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

Lions notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

QB Jared Goff — $30,975,000

LT Taylor Decker — $19,350,000

C Frank Ragnow — $16,450,000

OLB Romeo Okwara — $14,500,00

G Halapoulivaati Vaitai — $12,448,194

Lions' notable moves impacting cap space

TBD