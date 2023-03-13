How much salary cap space do the Packers have in 2023?

To say the Green Bay Packers had an up-and-down 2022 is an understatement. After a 3-1 start, the Packers went into a free-fall, going on a five-game losing streak, with their record eventually dropping to 4-8. From there, however, the Packers turned their season around, won four straight, but missed out on the postseason after they dropped their season finale to the Detroit Lions.

Now, with that disappointment in the rearview mirror, the Packers are entering one of the biggest off-seasons in franchise history due to the uncertain future of Aaron Rodgers. After tallying 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season, Rodgers is uncertain about whether he wants to play in 2023, and, if he does play, for which team. As it currently sits, Rodgers carries a salary cap hit of $31,623,568 next season but has said that he’d be open to reworking the deal, as its current structure would make it incredibly tough for him to be traded.

Outside of Rodgers’ uncertain future, the Packers' notable free agents include wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, kicker Mason Crosby, and defensive backs Adrian Amos and Keisean Nixon, among others.

That uncertainty surrounding Rodgers has led to the Packers becoming moderate longshots, as DraftKings Sportsbook has them at +310 to win the NFC North, along with being +1400 to win the NFC and +3500 to win Super Bowl 58.

Green Bay has eight picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, starting with the No. 15 pick in the first round. After that, they have the 45th pick (round two), 78th pick (round three), pick 116 (round four), pick 151 (round five), pick 171 (round seven), pick 225 (round seven) and pick 234 (round seven).

Green Bay Packers 2023 salary cap space (as of March 13, 6 a.m.)

Over The Cap: $24,044,769

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

Packers notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

QB Aaron Rodgers — $31,623,570

OT David Bakhtiari — $28,853,749

DT Kenny Clark — $12,905,000

LB Rashan Gary — $10,892,000

Packers' notable moves impacting cap space

TBD