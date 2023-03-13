How much salary cap space do the Texans have in 2023?

The 2022 season was another dismal year for the Houston Texans, as they limped to a 3-13-1 record — their third straight season with double-digit losses. Davis Mills got another season under center for the Texans, throwing for 3,118 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 15 starts. While Mills struggled to make a difference behind center, Houston appears to have struck gold with his backfield mate, as rookie running back Dameon Pierce rushed for 939 yards in 13 games before getting injured. The tough season resulted in Houston making another coaching change, as Lovie Smith was fired after one season one year after David Culley was a one-and-done as Houston’s coach. The Texans replace Smith with former DeMeco Ryans.

Mills doesn’t appear to be the answer at quarterback, so the Texans’ main focus this offseason will be finding a signal-caller, which they should address in the draft. Outside of that, the Texans will be looking to add bonafide NBA players to their roster, as the team is in the midst of a deep rebuild. The only two big pieces they’ll lose in free agency are C Scott Quessenberry and safety Jonathan Owens.

The Texans enter 2023 with some of the worst odds in the NFL, as DraftKings Sportsbook has them at +1100 to win the AFC South, +10000 to win the AFC, and +20000 to win Super Bowl 58.

The Texans hold 11 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, starting with the No. 2 overall pick in the first round. They also own the No. 12 pick in the first round by virtue of their trade with the Cleveland Browns for Deshaun Watson. They also own the 33rd pick (second round), 65th pick (third round), along with compensatory picks in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds.

Houston Texans 2023 salary cap space (as of March 13, 6 a.m.)

Over The Cap: $38,522,704

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

Texans notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

OT Laremy Tunsil — $35,210,834

WR Brandin Cooks — $26,492,723

DT Tytus Howard — $13,202,000

DT Maliek Collins — $9,852,941

Texans' notable moves impacting cap space

WR Robert Woods — signed, two-year, $15.25 million contract ($10M guaranteed)