How much salary cap space do the Jaguars have in 2023?

The Jacksonville Jaguars bounced back in 2022 under head coach Doug Pederson. The team’s 9-8 record was their best since 2017 and second-best record overall since 2007. The Jags made the playoffs and pulled off a historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round. The eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs eliminated them in the Divisional Round.

The Jaguars used the franchise tag on Evan Engram. His rapport with quarterback Trevor Lawrence earned him a longer deal, but at least the tag gives them more time to get on the same page. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor played 97.7% of offensive snaps and is set to be a free agent. The rest of Jacksonville's free-agent decisions are mainly about depth players, but they were big spenders last offseason.

Jacksonville is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the AFC South installed at -140. The Jaguars have +1500 odds to win the AFC and +2800 odds to win Super Bowl 58 next year.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2023 salary cap space (as of March 13, 6 a.m.)

Over The Cap: $6,939,527

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

Jaguars notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

WR Christian Kirk — $23,000,000

LT Cam Robinson — $22,117,638

G Brandon Scherff — $20,000,000

CB Shaquil Griffin— $17,147,055

TE Evan Engram — $11,345,000

Jaguars' notable moves impacting cap space

TBD