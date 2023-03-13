How much salary cap space do the Chiefs have in 2023?

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off another Super Bowl win. Despite Travis Kelce claiming that everyone was writing of the team, they finished with a 14-3 record and won the AFC West. They did have a bad loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but I doubt they are complaining too much after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

The Chiefs have some decisions to make this offseason. Left tackle Orlando Brown has already played under the franchise tag and logged 98.4% of offensive snaps this past season. Right tackle Andrew Wylie, S Juan Thornhill and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster are also all set to become free agents.

Kansas City is the favorite to win the AFC West at DraftKings Sportsbook with -120 odds. They have the best odds to win the AFC at +350 and Super Bowl 58 at +600.

Kansas City Chiefs 2023 salary cap space (as of March 13, 6 a.m.)

Over The Cap: $14,328,715

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

Chiefs notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

QB Patrick Mahomes — $49,293,381

DE Frank Clark — $28,675,000

DT Chris Jones — $28,291,668

G Joe Thuney — $22,116,250

TE Travis Kelce — $14,801,666

Chiefs' notable moves impacting cap space

TBD