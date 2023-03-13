How much salary cap space do the Las Vegas Raiders have in 2023?

The Las Vegas Raiders invested heavily in their team last offseason, but still finished with a disappointing 2022 season. Despite trading for Davante Adams, the Raiders still stumbled in the AFC West and finished third with a 6-11 record.

The team handled a big piece of business ahead of free agency this year when they released quarterback Derek Carr in February. They’ve been connected in the rumor mill with Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Garoppolo, but they face stiff competition given the state of the quarterback position across the league. Along with finding a new starter at the most important position on the field, they’ll be working to improve on a 31st-ranked defense.

The Raiders head into free agency with +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl. They are +1300 to win the AFC West, which is worst in the division. They open free agency with eight picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including their own pick in each of the first five rounds.

Las Vegas Raiders 2023 salary cap space (as of March 13, 6 a.m.)

Over The Cap: $43,685,788

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

Raiders notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

DE Maxx Crosby — $20,482,000

DE Chandler Jones — $19,312,000

OT Kolton Miller — $17,650,000

WR Davante Adams — $14,740,000

WR Hunter Renfrow — $13,126,000

Raiders' notable moves impacting cap space

TBD