How much salary cap space do the Chargers have in 2023?

The Los Angeles Chargers put together a 2022 campaign that wasn’t bad but was a bit of a disappointment. The team finished the season 10-7 after a 4-1 finish got them into the playoffs as a wild card team. This came after trading for edge rusher Khalil Mack and making a free agency splash in signing cornerback J.C. Jackson and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day.

The Chargers head into free agency clearing out some space with some contract restructurings. Coming out of a season in which they finished 19th on offense and 16th on defense, the Bolts probably won’t be super active in free agency. Instead, many would argue head coach Brandon Staley needs to step things up as much as any talent does.

The Chargers head into free agency with +300 odds to win the AFC West and +2200 odds to win the Super Bowl. They have their full complement of draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Los Angeles Chargers 2023 salary cap space (as of March 13, 6 a.m.)

Over The Cap: $19,077,543

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

Chargers notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

DE Joey Bosa — $31 million

OLB Khalil Mack — $27.4 million

CB J.C. Jackson — $17 million

WR Mike Williams — $13.54 million

C Corey Linsley — $13.1 million

Chargers' notable moves impacting cap space