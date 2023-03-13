How much salary cap space do the Rams have in 2023?

It seems like the Los Angeles Rams went all in for the Super Bowl in 2022 and are know dealing with the consequences. Winning a Super Bowl makes it worth it, but they’ll likely be suffering over the next few years. They will have a number of decisions to make this offseason, and reporters and players have already started speculating what they will do.

There have been speculations from people that the Rams will trade Jalen Ramsey and he has posted some odd social media posts which have fans thinking that he won't be a Ram next season. They already cut Bobby Wagner and have made it known that they’re shopping veterans like Leonard Floyd, Allen Robinson, and maybe even Matthew Stafford.

The Rams do not have their first round pick as they traded it away as apart of the Stafford trade. They don't have a ton of cap space, so they will need to restructure some contracts that they’re dealing with. The Rams odds to win the 2024 NFL Super Bowl are set at +3500.

Los Angeles Rams 2023 salary cap space (as of March 13, 6 a.m.)

Over The Cap: $3,480,552 OVER the cap

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

LA Rams notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

WR Cooper Kupp — $27.8 million

DT Aaron Donald — $26 million

CB Jalen Ramsey — $25.2 million

OLB Leonard Floyd — $22 million

QB Matthew Stafford — $22 million

LA Rams notable moves impacting cap space

TBD