How much salary cap space do the Miami Dolphins have in 2023?

The Miami Dolphins are the best that they have been in a long time. In the 2022 season, they made the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Adding Tyreek Hill made their quarterbacks’ job much easier and that showed this season. It will be interesting to see what moves they make this offseason.

They have some questions surrounding the quarterback position and whether they’re all in on Tua Tagovailoa or not. He’s performed well when healthy and I’m not sure there are much better options out there. The Dolphins were 8-5 in his starts. Aside from that, they need to sure up the offensive line. They didn’t have many issues at tackle, but the interior struggled and made it tough for Tagovailoa as he didn’t have much time. With Mike Gesicki likely gone, they will need to do something at that position as well. Gesicki was one of Tagovailoa’s top options this season.

Defensively, middle linebacker is an area they must improve. During the season, they went out and traded for Bradley Chubb which was an upgrade at the edge rusher position. They need a leader on the defensive side of the ball and that typically comes with a good middle linebacker. If one they like falls to them in the second round, I would expect them to draft him.

With the punishments for tampering, the Dolphins do not have a first-round pick. They also don't have a ton of money with his contract and a few others making $16+ million per year. The Dolphins' first pick this year is No. 51 in the second round. Their odds to win the Super Bowl sit at +3000.

Miami Dolphins 2023 salary cap space (as of March 13, 6 a.m.)

Over The Cap: $11,821,930

NFLPA public salary cap report: TBD

The OTC numbers reflect all reported deals even if paperwork is not completely finalized with the league and/or the players’ association. The NFLPA numbers reflect all deals in which paperwork has been finalized and submitted to the players’ association.

Dolphins' notable contracts (2023 cap hit)

WR Tyreek Hill — $31.45 million

OLB Bradley Chubb — $19.4 million

OT Terron Armstead — $17 million

DE Emmanuel Ogbah — $ 17,185,294

ILB Jerome Baker — $12,766,111

Dolphins' notable moves impacting cap space

TBD